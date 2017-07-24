Joburg mayor doesn’t believe it is his responsibility to provide refugees with housing

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has continued to visit hijacked buildings in the city. He says the living conditions of those in these buildings is a "humanitarian crisis". Mashaba says the city will continue to raid over 85 hijacked buildings in the city to try and prevent crime. The mayor emphasised that when he came into power on DA-led coalition that dethroned the ANC at Metro Centre just a under a year ago, he “inherited a [housing] crisis” which was allowed to rage unmitigated by the previous ANC administration.
