Cost of living too high - National Planning Commissioner(STEPHEN GROOTES)

23 August 2017 10:53 AM

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released a report that South Africans living in poverty in the year 2015 were worse off than they were in 2011. The report shows that 30.4 million South Africans are living in poverty. Stephen Grootes, 702 host, spoke to National Planning Commissioner Dr Miriam Altman about these stats and what they mean for the country. Altman says the report is an excellent review of information.