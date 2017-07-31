Stadium management says it may take a year to flush out fake tickets

31 July 2017 10:59 AM

Stadium Management SA says security measures were put in place to avoid unauthorised ticket holders from entering the FNB stadium during a cup final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Two football supporters were killed and several others injured during a stampede. Stadium Management SA CEO, Jacques Grobbelaar, explains how a plan was put in place to stop an influx of people from entering the venue with fake tickets.