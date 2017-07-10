Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi on Sunday announced that the planned taxi strike in Gauteng has been called off following deliberations with the taxi associations. Last month thousands of commuters found themselves with no means to get to work or school when the taxi operators embarked on a strike after complaining about high repayment rates for their vehicles. Speaking to Xolani Gwala on the breakfast show, Maswaganyi said “government has committed to intervening in assisting the taxi associations with the challenges that they are facing”
Maswaganyi calls on financial institutions to reconsider high costs of taxis
