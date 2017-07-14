ANC stalwart hopeful ANC can self-correct to avoid a breakaway

14 July 2017 11:16 AM

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is holding it's national congress in Boksburg where it's looking at how to approach a possible split in the Africa National Congress (ANC) after December. Stalwart Mvuso Msimang hopes the crisis within the ANC can still be fixed, to avoid a split. Earlier this month, stalwarts of the ruling party refused to participate in a consultative process scheduled for the first leg of the party's policy conference, because their requirements had not been met.