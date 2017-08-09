There is no witch-hunt for those ANC MPs who voted against the party – ANC Chief Whip

9 August 2017 9:51 AM

President Jacob Zuma has survived a motion of no confidence in his presidency, held via secret ballot in Parliament yesterday. Following a two-hour debate and lengthy voting process, 198 MPs voted against the Democratic Alliance's bid to remove Zuma, while 177 voted for. About 30 ANC MPs voted for Zuma to be removed. A simple majority of 201 votes was required to remove Zuma as president. Breakfast show host Xolani Gwala spoke to ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu who says there is no witch hunt for those ANC MPs who voted against the party.