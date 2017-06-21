Absa says it can't be held liable to repay loan, will challenge in court

21 June 2017 10:25 AM

On Monday Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that Absa bank and its predecessor Bankorp unduly benefited and that the Special Investigating Unit would have to recover the funds. Absa now says there are numerous inaccuracies in the report. Songezo Zibi, spokesperson Barclays Africa Group Limited says “There are numerous misrepresentations and factual inaccuracies which are used as the basis for its findings”