Dzengwa admits the amount of irregular expenditure is alarming

22 June 2017 10:22 AM

On Wednesday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu reported limited improvements in the audit results of South Africa’s municipalities for the 2015/2016 financial year. On Wednesday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu reported limited improvements in the audit results of South Africa’s municipalities for the 2015/2016 financial year. On Wednesday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu reported limited improvements in the audit results of South Africa’s municipalities for the 2015/2016 financial year about some of the positive outcomes in the report.