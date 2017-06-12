“It is not only about Brian Molefe, it is about the governance in Eskom”

12 June 2017 10:17 AM

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is set to commence a full scale parliamentary inquiry into Eskom as requested by the Democratic Alliance. Acting chair of the committee Zukiswa Rantho says it’s taking legal advice to determine how to force Eskom to submit documents and abide by its investigation. Zukiswa says “We are going to have a committee meeting on Wednesday. 21 June, we are going to start on processes going forward.”