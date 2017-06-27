CIEX founder Michael Oatley clears the air with Xolani Gwala. He has responded to what he describes as a 'disingenuous' Facebook post by former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni regarding the Bankorp/Absa investigation. Last week, Mboweni commented on the Public Protector's findings that Absa should repay over a billion rand received as a bailout. Oatley says CIEX did a rather good job and that the attack on him and the company is unwarranted.
CIEX chair defends company's reputation
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM