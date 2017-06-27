CIEX chair defends company's reputation

27 June 2017 11:27 AM

CIEX founder Michael Oatley clears the air with Xolani Gwala. He has responded to what he describes as a 'disingenuous' Facebook post by former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni regarding the Bankorp/Absa investigation. Last week, Mboweni commented on the Public Protector's findings that Absa should repay over a billion rand received as a bailout. Oatley says CIEX did a rather good job and that the attack on him and the company is unwarranted.