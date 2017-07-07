Solly Msimang on issues at Tshwane

7 July 2017 10:28 AM

The City of Tshwane is in the spotlight this morning, addressing many issues, from burglaries of three licensing stations which affected many motorists, the metro police who will replace 3000 city security guards, and other issues. Xolani spoke to the Mayor of Tshwane who said that the City is Investigating who was involved in the burglaries and suspects that there may be a linking it to the burglaries that happened to the Hawks Headquarters. On the redeployment of metro police to replace security guards, he said Security guards have been given three months’ notice to make alternative arrangement.