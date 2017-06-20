“I think the Reserve Bank should be acting in the interest of empowering South Africans“

20 June 2017 10:25 AM

Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her report, has recommended the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) should recover public funds to the tune of R1.125 billion from the apartheid era. Speaking to Xolani Gwala on the Breakfast show she says she is not surprised by the expert reactions and currency markets following her final report that Absa bank and its predecessor Bankorp unduly benefited from an apartheid-era Reserve Bank bailout.