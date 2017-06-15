“It is not part of our plan to be violent and cause chaos”

15 June 2017 10:14 AM

Thousands of commuters in Johannesburg, Midrand and Tshwane have been left stranded as taxis embark on a strike blocking main routes. Some commuters report being forcefully taken off buses while traveling to work by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) members. Chief Operating Officer of Taxi Choice (Business arm of Santaco), Thulani Qwabe says it was not part of the association's plan to blockade the roads and cause chaos.