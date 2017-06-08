Deputy Chief Justice recalls asking for money to feed his family

An emotional Justice Raymond Zondo, during his interview for the post of the Deputy Chief Justice in front of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), recounted how he asked for a loan before embarking on his law studies to feed his unemployed mother and siblings. Zondo replaced Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who retired.
