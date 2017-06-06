“There is a structural problem within the retail industry”

6 June 2017 10:53 AM

The Competition Commission kicked off it's inquiry into the grocery retail market on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of unfair competition practices within the sector. Louis Greeff, Managing Director at Elite Star Trading Africa group (EST Africa) says, “There is a structural problem that has developed within the FMCG and the retail environment where the big four - Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Walmart and Spar - are the one-stop shop for all the suppliers”.