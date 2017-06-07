“Congolese mom was not turned away at govt hospitals”

7 June 2017 11:01 AM

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has refuted claims that DRC immigrant Francine Kalala was turned away by three government hospitals before giving birth at Park Station last week. He says “Immediately I read the story, I phoned Steve Biko Academic Hospital. They checked all their records, they could not find such a patient. They even went to the CCTV camera and they saw nothing”