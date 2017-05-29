Nothing more than Fake news

29 May 2017 10:19 AM

Xolani speaks to Gupta family lawyer Gert van der Merwe who confirmed that his clients were contacted his clients but didn’t give them enough time to respond. He said that they are waiting for the newspapers to give them the documents so that he can examine them – to verify authenticity and how they got to the journalist. the reports relied on undisclosed documents and assumptions of impropriety resulting in a clear intention to influence political perception. Only after investigating this would he be able to comment.