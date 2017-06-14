“More pharmaceutical companies may be implicated in price fixing “

On Tuesday the Competition Commission confirmed its launched an investigation into pharmaceutical companies, including Aspen, Pfizer and Roche for their suspected excessive pricing of life saving cancer medication. Xolani Gwala spoke to a Member of the Cancer Alliance (Part of the Fix the Patent Laws Coalition) Salome Meye who says “ We also have knowledge of other drugs and other companies that we will take to the competition commission to investigate”.
