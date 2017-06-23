23 June 2017 11:41 AM

A unanimous judgment handed down by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in the Constitutional Court on Thursday affirmed Mbete's legal authority to decide on whether to hold a secret ballot or not. Breakfast show host Xolani Gwala spoke to Political Analyst Aubrey Matshiqi who says, “ Neither a secret ballot or an open ballot is inherently rational or irrational. A secret ballot can shield parliamentarians who want to be dishonest where there is disjuncture between what they say publicly and how they vote privately.”