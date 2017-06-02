2 June 2017 10:19 AM

Statistician-General, Dr Pali Lehohla, highlighted that “the large number of people neither in school or employed was generational issue. He says that we are facing a demographic disaster. Lehohla says we can only understand these issues by dissecting population issues. He was responding to the question on the increased number of people that are neither in school or employed as stated in his announcement on Thursday on the unemployment rate is South Africa.