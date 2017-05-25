State Capture report not a priority for Public Protector

25 May 2017 9:51 AM

Xolani speaks to Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane about her reluctance to deal with the state capture report. She did reiterate her Disappointed with what happened at Eskom.. but she said vehemently she will not be taking on the matter, as it is part of the State of Capture report – which will be reviewed in a hearing in October. She also says that this matter is taken up by Parliament.