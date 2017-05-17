Scourge of Violence on Woman alarming

Xolani speaks to Minister of police Fikile Mbalula about scourge of femicide and admitted that they have been complacent in this important issue. And that it is paramount that we amplify voices of women who are victims and look at a broader societal campaign including justice, police and citizen to conscientise people against abuse.
