SIU plans to speed up cases

9 May 2017 10:43 AM

Xolani speaks to Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi Head at the Special Investigating Unit on what came out of parliament in which the Special Investigating Unit briefed Parliament recently detailing how it was owed R418 million by state institutions and its plans to probe the SABC. He is on the radio to chat about current proclamations, plans to speed up the turnaround time for investigations into state corruption and maladministration and the role it will play in assisting the SABC Board.