Blackmail tactics

The Best of the Breakfast Show with Xolani Gwala

16 May 2017 9:56 AM

Xolani speaks to Sam Sole- Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane centre for Investigative Journalism about the related the background to incidents that unfolded in 2015 that then Mineral Resources Minister, Ngoako Ramathlodi says ultimately led to his sacking by the president.