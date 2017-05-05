Deed day for Zuma

5 May 2017 1:53 PM

Xolani speaks to Khomotso Moshikaro ,Private Law Expert at UCT about the court judgment from the Pretoria High court yesterday in which the judiciary gave President Jacob Zuma until next Thursday to hand over to the Democratic Alliance all records and reasons for his contentious cabinet reshuffle which saw the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.