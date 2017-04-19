Stephen speaks to Herman Mashaba the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg who spoke to us about the abandoned buildings in Johannesburg and the problem facing the city ,he says it’s because there was no focus on these hijacked buildings before and putting pressure to reclaim those buildings and to get rid of the squalor . HE Also spoke about the incident that occurred at the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) summit he was hosting at Midrand High School in which ANC councilors disrupted him from talking about the plan
ANC Councilors disrupt yet another event
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM