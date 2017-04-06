The University of South Africa and Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance (MGSLG) have partnered together to launch the Early Childhood Education Development project which will focus on training all Grade R teachers in Gauteng to bolster foundation phase learning.
Xolani speaks to Prof Nkidi Phatudi Chair for Early Childhood Development, UNISA
