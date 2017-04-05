SACP mobilizing to Oust Jacob Zuma

5 April 2017 5:30 AM

Xolani speaks to Solly Mapaila, Deputy Secretary-General at the South African Communist Party (SACP), who said African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) should raise the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma within its caucus. The alliance partner's central committee has already made a call that Zuma should resign following last week's Cabinet reshuffle making 20 changes in the executive.