Xolani speaks to Emma Sadlier an Independent Social Media Law Expert speaks on the Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn have become the most effective and immediate way of conveying information. There are, however, some pitfalls that come with being able to communicate instantly on social media such as defamation. A caller phoned in yesterday asking what recourse do business owners have when defamed on social media. Emma spoke about legal issues related to social media postings.
Social Media Pitfalls
