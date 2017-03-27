Telkom wont suspend data services to eNatis

Xolani speaks to Adv Makhosini Msibi,CEO of the road management transport corporation about whether the data to the enatis system will not be cut this morning . Last week, Telkom gave Tasima, which administers eNatis on behalf of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), until Friday to settle its R8 million bill.
