COJ’s Ombudsman suspension is baseless

22 May 2017 10:26 AM

Xolani speaks to Mayor Herman Mashaba about the City of Joburg’s ombudsman who has been suspended .We then followed a response from Cllr Jolidee Matongo…ANC Joburg Regional Spokesperson who responded by saying that they await the outcomes of the investigation. And that while they support process of suspending, the ANC agree that the allegations against Adv S’duduzo Gumede were not serious enough to warrant a suspension of the Ombudsman. Gumede then responded directly to the allegations by calling in on the show to clarify his position on the matter .