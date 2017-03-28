Markets act up on Finance minister’s return to the Country

28 March 2017 10:42 AM

Xolani speaks toNhlanhla Nene, Former Finance Minister on the Markets that have not responded positively to the cancelation of the Finance Minister and his Deputy of the roadshow to woo potential investors, just after the country spent the past year and a half on the brink of a downgrade to junk status‚ and a review by Moody’s is due Friday next week. He also refuses to comment on the Finance minister been called back .