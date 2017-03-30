ANC MP sent death threats after visit to Hospital

30 March 2017 9:54 AM

Xolani speaks to Parliament's portfolio committee on Public Service and Administration, Dr Makhosi Khoza who received death threats while conducting an oversight visit in Mpumalanga. She says she was threatened by the member of the executive, who identified himself to her, after she had an interview with SABC's Tsepiso Makwetla. He was furious. He was telling me how dare I speak to the media about what is happening in Mpumalanga.