Ontdekkers becoming a death trap

Xolani speaks to Lt Col Lungelo Dlamini- Spokesperson for Gauteng South African police service speaks to us about the woman that was raped for 4 hours on Ondekkers about what action plan has been put in place to deal with suspects in this case . He further encourages a line of joint communication with SANTACO’s Ralph Jones to collectively work together and apprehend these guys and do something about this route .
