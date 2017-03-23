Ontdekkers becoming a death trap

23 March 2017 10:26 AM

Xolani speaks to Lt Col Lungelo Dlamini- Spokesperson for Gauteng South African police service speaks to us about the woman that was raped for 4 hours on Ondekkers about what action plan has been put in place to deal with suspects in this case . He further encourages a line of joint communication with SANTACO’s Ralph Jones to collectively work together and apprehend these guys and do something about this route .