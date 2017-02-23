Economic Radical transformation will it work

Xolani speaks to Duma Gqubule, Director of the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation about Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivered his much anticipated 2017 Budget Speech, where radical economic transformation formed a huge part of his speech, backing President Jacob Zuma’s on transformation and brought vision to inclusive growth.
