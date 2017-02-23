Economic Radical transformation will it work

The Best of the Breakfast Show with Xolani Gwala

23 February 2017 10:06 AM

Xolani speaks to Duma Gqubule, Director of the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation about Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivered his much anticipated 2017 Budget Speech, where radical economic transformation formed a huge part of his speech, backing President Jacob Zuma’s on transformation and brought vision to inclusive growth.