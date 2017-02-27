SACP supports call for radical transformation

Xolani speaks to Jeremy Cronin, First Deputy General secretary of the SACP about the its 3-day Central Committee meeting about its state of readiness ahead of its elective congress in July and their view on state of the SACP and the ANC-headed Alliance.
