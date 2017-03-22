Mob justice out of hand

22 March 2017 11:06 AM

Xolani reflects on Eldorado Park’s mob justice over the weekend . Community activist Dereleen James has made a plea to the public and police to assist after a man was beaten to death. One of four suspects accused of killing a boy and then dumping his body under a bridge earlier this month was beaten to death in what she says is a case of mob justice. Xolani Gwala received video footage of the incident which happened on Friday and he speaks to her about the situation on the ground and we get further comment from Sizakele Nkosi Malobane-MEC Gauteng Community Safety about the action plan to get a discussion around this issue .