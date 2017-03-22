The Best of the Breakfast Show with Xolani Gwala

Mob justice out of hand


Xolani reflects on Eldorado Park’s  mob justice over the weekend . Community activist  Dereleen James has made a plea to the public and police to assist after a man was beaten to death. One of four suspects accused of killing a boy and then dumping his body under a bridge earlier this month was beaten to death in what she says is a case of mob justice. Xolani Gwala received video footage of the incident which happened on Friday and he speaks  to her about the situation on the ground and we get further comment from Sizakele Nkosi Malobane-MEC Gauteng Community Safety about the action plan to get a discussion around this issue .

The Africa Report with Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson

The Africa Report with Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson

9 May 2018 8:06 AM
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"

Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"

9 May 2018 8:01 AM
Africa’s Travel Indaba

Africa’s Travel Indaba

9 May 2018 7:56 AM
Prof Elmien du Plessis Attacked by AFri-Forum

Prof Elmien du Plessis Attacked by AFri-Forum

9 May 2018 7:48 AM
Comment with Bongani Bingwa

Comment with Bongani Bingwa

9 May 2018 7:27 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

9 May 2018 7:13 AM
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

14 March 2018 7:05 AM
Railway Safety Regulator bans manual signalling on trains

Railway Safety Regulator bans manual signalling on trains

12 January 2018 10:08 AM
Hypatia an extraterrestrial stone?

Hypatia an extraterrestrial stone?

12 January 2018 8:30 AM
Police have a drug masterplan’ - SAPS

Police have a drug masterplan’ - SAPS

12 January 2018 6:59 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa assures German President Steinmeier SA on path to renewal
Ramaphosa assures German President Steinmeier SA on path to renewal

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says he’s heartened that Cyril Ramaphosa has not only announced a new dawn but is taking concrete action to root the country of corruption.
Gordhan hits back at EFF: I don't submit to intimidation or bullying
Gordhan hits back at EFF: I don't submit to intimidation or bullying

Without providing any evidence, the EFF has called Minister Pravin Gordhan a corrupt liar and labelled him 'the biggest enabler of state capture'.
2 boys die at Centane initiation school
2 boys die at Centane initiation school

The deaths come just days after the department and the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, as well as several NGOs launched an initiative to prevent initiation deaths.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us