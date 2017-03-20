Security measures under the spotlight

20 March 2017 10:17 AM

Xolani speaks to Nathi Mncube – Spokesperson, Office of the Chief Justice about the break in the office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, what measures have been put in place .Xolani then asks Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane, Acting national police commissioner about his a multidisciplinary team involved in the matter and we also ask about the latest arrest in the OR Tambo heist .