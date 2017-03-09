Xolani speaks to Dikeledi Magadzi, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport about resolving an inquiry into governance challenges at PRASA with the Chairperson saying there was no sense that the board was in control of anything. The Chairperson expressed her dissatisfaction with the board’s focus on investigating corruption. We also got a response from Dr.Popo Molefe Chairperson of the PRASA board on his way forward following Transport Minister Dipuo Peters decision to dissolve the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
PRASA Board is Dismantled
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM