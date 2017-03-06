Xolani speaks to Serge Belamant, Net1 and Cash Paymaster Services CEO about this new contract and what actually has been put in place .Following this we had Lumka Oliphant, Spokesperson for the Department of Social Development who we wanted to get a response from regarding the debacle over yesterday’s press conference but she came on refusing to speak English on the station and we had to cut the interview off.
Bungling of Sassa grants
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM