Chaos in Parliament

10 February 2017 10:25 AM

Xolani reflects on the chaos that flared up in Parliament last night. We speak to Manelisi Wolelela, the Acting Spokesperson of Parliament about the armed guards and pepper spray incidences that led to last night’s chaos . Godriche Gardee, EFF secretary-general speaks about their next plan of action to take against the Speaker in Parliament and Jackson Mthembu ,the ANC Chief Whip speaks on the decorum of the assembly last night and that these actions seem to be getting worst year on year and that order needs to be reinstated with urgency.