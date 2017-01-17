The Best of the Breakfast Show with Xolani Gwala

Baleka Mbete ready to step up


Xolani speaks to the ANC Chairwoman and speaker of the National Assembly about the recent revelations over the weekend in which some papers alluded to the fact that  she was interested  in running as the President of the ANC.

The Africa Report with Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson

The Africa Report with Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson

9 May 2018 8:06 AM
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"

Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"

9 May 2018 8:01 AM
Africa’s Travel Indaba

Africa’s Travel Indaba

9 May 2018 7:56 AM
Prof Elmien du Plessis Attacked by AFri-Forum

Prof Elmien du Plessis Attacked by AFri-Forum

9 May 2018 7:48 AM
Comment with Bongani Bingwa

Comment with Bongani Bingwa

9 May 2018 7:27 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

9 May 2018 7:13 AM
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

14 March 2018 7:05 AM
Railway Safety Regulator bans manual signalling on trains

Railway Safety Regulator bans manual signalling on trains

12 January 2018 10:08 AM
Hypatia an extraterrestrial stone?

Hypatia an extraterrestrial stone?

12 January 2018 8:30 AM
Police have a drug masterplan’ - SAPS

Police have a drug masterplan’ - SAPS

12 January 2018 6:59 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Soweto pupil (9) developed bladder infection after rape
Soweto pupil (9) developed bladder infection after rape

Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.
5 key quotes from Pravin Gordhan's state capture inquiry testimony
5 key quotes from Pravin Gordhan's state capture inquiry testimony

Unlike Monday, Gordhan went into a bit more detail on a number of topics, including the Guptas, The 'New Age' business breakfasts, his relationship with Tom Moyane and Bell Pottinger's targeted disinformation campaign.
Cops use stun grenades to disperse Bo-Kaap protesters
Cops use stun grenades to disperse Bo-Kaap protesters

A community leader, who simply wants to be called Mishka, says residents are tired of not being listened to when land is sold to private developers.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us