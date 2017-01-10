: Dumping of Chicken

10 January 2017 11:07 AM

One of South Africa’s biggest chicken producers is selling 15 of its 25 farms in Hammarsdale to stay afloat after fighting years of dumping by importers, and is retrenching 1350 workers from the end of the month plunging the industry into a crisis. Xolani speaks to Kevin Lovell, CEO of the Southern African Poultry Association about the crisis. Xolani speaks to Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, Deputy Director-General of Trade and Industry. Who says they are well aware of the poultry sector crisis and that the department is currently offering state support to the industry.