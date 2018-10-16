Guest: William Booth, Criminal Defence Law Expert Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination Peter Duberman, a lawyer for Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso has been repeatedly reprimanded by the judge for aggressive and inappropriate questioning. Is there a line that can and can’t be crossed during cross-examination?
