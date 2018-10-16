16 October 2018 8:33 PM

Guest: Clement Manyathela, Reporter at EWN Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: EFF defends Floyd Following days of silence after the report on the looting of VBS Mutual Bank and scathing claims against its deputy president, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has spoken out for the first time. The EFF held a press conference at their party headquarters in Johannesburg to address, among other things, claims that its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu and his brother Brian pocketed millions from the bank, which contributed to its collapse. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to Clement Manyathela, EWN Reporter