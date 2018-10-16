Guest: Stephanie Fink, OUTA Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: NPA needs to fill 1000 posts The NPA needs R761 million to fill over 1,000 vacancies including 244 posts which are deemed critical. Acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Silas Ramaite told Parliament that budget constraints are severely hampering the NPA’s ability to do its job.
