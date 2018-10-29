Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM

Grant Powell is co founder and director of Stunteam which offers training for seasoned actors and film students involving fight choreography , stunt training and various forms of martial arts instruction. Grant and his partner Vernon Willemse haveinvolved in numerous big budget film and TV productions both locally and internationally. These include Scorpion King 4, Death Race 3 – Inferno, Homeland, Dominion, Blacksails, Dread, Zulu, Mad Max, Kite and many others.