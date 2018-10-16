16 October 2018 9:13 PM

Guest: Richard Bosman, Richard Bosman, Executive Director: Safety and Security Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman addressed the media on the on-going dispute with its firefighters who are unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked compared to what they are eventually paid for. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to Richard Bosman, Executive Director: Safety and Security.