15 October 2018 9:55 PM

Guest: Craig Brown, Nutritionist Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Obesity in SA kids The United Nations Children's Fund says South Africa has the highest rates of obese children in the world. According to the report, 13% of obese children under the age of five live in South Africa. With the high levels of poverty in SA, why is there an obesity crisis? Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Nutritionist Craig brown.