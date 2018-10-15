Guest: Sydney Flusk, SAMWU Provincial Secretary Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Fire Fighters strike The standoff between the City of Cape Town & it's firefighters continue after a 30% increase was rejected. Firefighters main concern is the issue of overtime, they claim that they often work up to 240 hours a month & are only paid for 160 off them. Abongile Nzelelenzele speaks to SAMWU's Sydney Flusk, SAMWU Provincial Secretary.
Fire Fighters strike
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM